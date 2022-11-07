Franklin to Welcome Christmas With Tree Lighting Headlined by Christian Artist Matthew West

The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 2nd, for the 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee!

The headliner, Matthew West is the current ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. As an artist he has 14 Billboard #1 singles and is currently on a streak of 4 in a row. As a songwriter he has over 140 songwriting credits and has amassed an additional 13 #1s bringing his overall total to 27. He’s headlined this event before and the City is so excited he’s coming back for 2022!

Seventeen-year-old rising Country music artist, Jordana Bryant will open the musical event. The Riser House Entertainment artist has a catalog of hundreds of original songs, including the release of her latest Christmas original, “First Christmas In Love,” and she is taking the country world by storm. With over 10 million music streams across DSPs, over 20 million video views and a rapidly growing following on TikTok, her style blends the sounds of classic country icons she grew up listening to with contemporary pop sensations, creating a fresh, modern feel with a vintage flair.

The Freedom Intermediate School choir, led by Director Candace Adams will return this year to sing holiday favorites.

New to the event this year, the Shine Your Light Singers From the Ray of Light Foundation will perform on Main Street before and after the tree lighting. Main Street will be closed all the way to 5th Ave to accommodate the crowds.

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and TVA are the presenting sponsors for the 2022 Franklin Tree Lighting Ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions (IPS) based in Franklin is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor.

Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet friendly photo opportunity on the square!

“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores from 6::00-9:00 p.m. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Franklin Noon Rotary will hand out free refreshments from the City of Franklin.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on December 2nd. Performances will start at 6:40 p.m. We expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m. For more details visit www.franklintn.gov/treelighting.