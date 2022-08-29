Franklin to Implement Temporary Partial Closure of Franklin Road to Speed Up Construction Completion

The City of Franklin is working with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the City’s contractor, Civil Constructors, to speed up the completion date of the Franklin Road project. From September 6th – 23rd, the southbound lane between Liberty Pike and First Avenue will be closed. The northbound lane of Franklin Road will remain open for the duration.

This Franklin Road lane closure and detour will allow Civil Constructors to perform expedited roadway grading and paving on both the current Franklin Road southbound lane and new center turn lane (between the Harpeth River bridge and Liberty Pike). With the ability for the contractor to work concurrently on both southbound and center turn lanes, by implementing this extended lane closure and detour, Civil estimates a project schedule acceleration of 4 weeks. This approved lane closure/detour, and 4-week project schedule acceleration, will move the paving operation earlier into November 2022. This would hopefully prevent the need for a cold weather paving plan or having to wait until Spring 2023 for final paving.

“We understand this will be a temporary inconvenience for some residents but closing this lane will allow our contractor to work continuously without the hindrance of traffic. This temporary closure will help to complete the infrastructure work so we can get paving completed by the end of the year,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “We appreciate our community’s patience while we work to complete this project as soon as we can.”

Southbound Franklin Road traffic will be detoured at Mack Hatcher to Hillsboro Road. Local traffic will be allowed from Mack Hatcher to Liberty Pike. Full access will be available to Harlinsdale Farm and the Factory.

See detour map below: