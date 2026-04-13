Franklin Theatre’s Summer Sessions Returns with Award-Winning Songwriter Trey Bruce Leading Youth Music Workshop

The Franklin Theatre, located in the center of Downtown Franklin, will host the fourth-annual Summer Sessions from July 13–15. The three-day program will be led by award-winning songwriter and producer, Trey Bruce.

The Songwriting, Vocal Performance & Music Business Youth Workshop is for 9th–12th grade students who are interested in learning the basics of songwriting, vocal performance, and the music business. The workshop will be led by music industry professionals and offer a mix of breakout sessions focused on the different tracks.

“Summer Sessions is an experience unlike any other, and it continues to grow in popularity, selling out last year,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “Through this program, we provide students in our community with real-world experience and access to award-winning professionals in the music industry. We’re very thankful to our partners for their support in helping students chart their path in the music industry.”

“Education is central to Franklin Theatre’s mission, and we are excited to present the fourth annual Summer Sessions to support students interested in all facets of the music industry,” said Paul Jankowski, Summer Sessions founder and CEO of brand-building agency New Heartland Group.

The workshop will be led by Trey Bruce, with breakout sessions led by senior-level music business executives and accomplished songwriters. Trey is an Emmy-winning songwriter, producer, and publisher whose work has defined parts of Nashville’s creative landscape for over three decades. With more than 900 copyrights, 15 ASCAP Awards, and 10 #1 singles, his catalog has earned widespread recognition across genres and generations. His songs have been recorded by Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis, Diamond Rio, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Carrie Underwood, among many others.

The session is limited to 50 students. Early registration will open on April 3 and will be $150, with regular registration increasing to $200 starting on May 1. Registration fee includes lunch each day and a Summer Sessions t-shirt, plus 2 tickets to the Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series on the evening of July 15.

For more information, please visit: https://www.franklintheatre.com/summer-sessions/

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