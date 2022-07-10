Franklin Theatre to Offer “Summer Pay What You Can” Movies (For One Week Only)

The Franklin Theatre is pleased to announce Atmos Energy as the presenting sponsor for its “Summer Pay What You Can” movie screenings to be held July 13th to July 17th.

These screenings are a way for Williamson County residents and visitors to engage with the historic theatre at a low cost while supporting the theatre’s mission and vision.

“We’re excited to invite the public into our beautiful theatre for a week of Pay What You Can movies,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “Partnering with organizations like Atmos Energy gives us the ability to offer more low- and no-cost programming to our community. We can’t thank Atmos enough for their support.”

“Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we believe in making a difference in the communities we serve by partnering with vital organizations like The Franklin Theatre,” said Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “The Franklin Theatre is committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to experience the arts. When we work together, we multiply the impact for our neighbors.”

The Summer Pay What You Can lineup will include “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledor,” “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” “The Lost City,” and “The Northman.” A total of 8 matinee and evening screenings will be held during the July 13-17 Pay What You Can series.

Complete dates and showtimes can be found at www.franklintheatre.com/ tickets/movies/. The recommended donation is the normal movie ticket price of $10, but any level of donation will be welcomed during this week.