Franklin Theatre to Host Exclusive Screening of Faith-Based Film ‘The Ground Beneath Our Feet

The historic Franklin Theatre will host an exclusive screening of the faith-based film The Ground Beneath Our Feet on Monday, February 16, at 7 pm. Find tickets here. The visually compelling and spiritually reflective drama examines faith, identity, and the cost of cultural disconnection in the modern age. Following the screening, audiences will have the opportunity to meet select cast members and the filmmaker, along with other special guests, making this a meaningful evening of film, faith, and conversation for the community.

Award-winning 20-year-old filmmaker Lauren Havel brings The Ground Beneath Our Feet to Middle Tennessee as the project further solidifies her reputation as a filmmaker of rare clarity, conviction and visual command. Written and produced by Jennifer Havel, the film is a bold, uncompromising story that examines the spiritual consequences of a nation turning away from God. Moving fluidly between two eras, The Ground Beneath Our Feet weaves parallel narratives into a single, cohesive experience.

Featuring a cast of more than 200 actors and extras, the film’s visual language contrasts the fragmented pace of modern life with the stillness of the past, creating an experience that feels both nostalgic and urgently relevant. Directed, shot and edited by Lauren Havel, an extraordinary accomplishment for such a young filmmaker, the production represents her third feature film and most ambitious work to date.

The film follows Emma Bryant, a young woman overwhelmed by the growing darkness of her generation. When circumstances force her to move in with her grandfather, Emma discovers an old diary that transports her into a time altogether different from her own. As she becomes immersed in a world marked by conviction, integrity and faith, Emma realizes that something essential is missing in the 21st century. Determined to find it, she ultimately discovers that what her generation longs for cannot be achieved or acquired, but must instead be received.

The Ground Beneath Our Feet is distributed by BMG-Global and has already garnered significant recognition, including a nomination for Best Evangelistic Production at the Crown Awards and an official selection at the Zion’s Indie Film Festival (ZIFF). The film has also seen strong audience response, with three completely sold-out screenings in Idaho and several other highly attended showings in Washington state.

The film’s original score was composed by Aaron Fullan, whose work adds emotional depth and resonance throughout the story. The final song of the film is by the beloved Nashville-based Christian band The Sidewalk Prophets.

