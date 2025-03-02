Franklin Theatre to Host 3 Day Songwriting, Vocal Performance & Music Business Youth Conference

The Franklin Theatre, located in the center of Downtown Franklin, will host the three-day Songwriting, Vocal Performance & Music Business Youth Conference on June 23 – 25. The third annual Summer Sessions will be hosted by Tennessee native songwriter and renowned arts entrepreneur Amanda Colleen Williams joined by top Music Industry professionals. Summer Sessions will focus on songwriting, vocal performance and how the music business works.

This one-of-a-kind conference for high school students, who are interested in the fields of songwriting, vocal performance and music business career paths. The conference will offer a mix of breakout sessions focused on the different tracks, connecting with peers sharing common interests, and concludes with a public performance at The Franklin Theatre. The curriculum-based approach highlights STEM and ELA Language Arts standards.

“We are thrilled to produce Summer Sessions for the third year,” said Eric Dilts, Managing Director of The Franklin Theatre. “This year’s session will be led by the incredibly talented Amanda Colleen Williams, and offer a deep dive into some of the most exciting parts of the music industry.”

“Summer Sessions has quickly become one of the most anticipated events at The Franklin Theatre, and we are honored to partner with Amanda Williams and her team this year,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “Amanda has put together a wonderful curriculum and we look forward to supporting the students during their finale showcase at The Franklin Theatre.”

The cost of Summer Sessions is $225 for early registration. Need-based scholarships are available and made possible by our generous sponsors at Jackson. The conference will welcome 40 students on a rolling application. Visit THIS LINK to apply. Payment is not collected until after acceptance.

