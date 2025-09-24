Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns this October

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, the Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. This spine-tingling celebration of cinema’s most terrifying tales promises to deliver screams, scares, and suspense for audiences of all ages.

From kiddy-friendly scares to white-knuckle terror for the truly brave, Fear Fest has something for every taste that’s sure to get you in the mood for Halloween.

For a full list of films, showtimes, and ticket information, haunt on over to The Franklin Theatre website and get ready for a frighteningly good time at Fear Fest. Here is a list of movies below.

October 3 – Mean Girls (2004), 7:00 PM & 10:00 PM

Cult teen comedy about high school cliques with a bite of satire.

October 4 – Coco (2017), 10:00 AM

Pixar’s colorful journey into the Land of the Dead to celebrate family and music.

October 4 – Hocus Pocus (1993), 1:30 PM

Three witchy sisters return to Salem for spooky fun and chaos.

October 4 – Rosemary’s Baby (1968), 5:00 PM

A psychological horror classic about paranoia, pregnancy, and the occult.

October 4 – Se7en (1995), 8:30 PM

A dark crime thriller following detectives chasing a serial killer inspired by the seven deadly sins.

October 4 – Saw (2004), 11:59 PM

The brutal and twisted game that launched a horror franchise.

October 6 – Ghostbusters (1984), 7:00 PM

Paranormal comedy where a quirky team saves New York from slime and specters.

October 7 – Pet Sematary (1989), 8:30 PM

Stephen King’s tale of grief and resurrection with chilling consequences.

October 11 – Hocus Pocus (1993), 11:00 AM

Family-friendly encore of Salem’s mischievous witches.

October 13 – Scooby-Doo (2002), 7:00 PM

The Mystery Inc. gang tackles monsters in this live-action comedy adventure.

October 15 – Jaws (1975), 8:30 PM

Spielberg’s masterpiece about a giant shark terrorizing a beach town.

October 20 – Hocus Pocus (1993), 7:00 PM

Another chance to catch the Sanderson Sisters on the big screen.

October 24 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), 11:59 PM

Raw, terrifying slasher that redefined horror with Leatherface’s chainsaw rampage.

October 25 – Corpse Bride (2005), 5:00 PM

Tim Burton’s gothic stop-motion romance between the living and the dead.

October 25 – Sinners (2025), 8:30 PM

A brand-new indie horror promising fresh frights and modern chills.

October 25 – Scary Movie (2000), 11:59 PM

Spoof comedy skewering classic horror tropes with outrageous laughs.

October 26 – Witches (1990), 1:00 PM

Roald Dahl’s creepy yet whimsical tale of witches who despise children.

October 26 – Beetlejuice (1988), 4:30 PM

A ghostly comedy where a mischievous poltergeist wreaks havoc on the living.

October 26 – Smile (2022), 8:00 PM

A sinister supernatural curse spreads through eerie, haunting smiles.

October 27 – TERRORTHON!: Silence of the Lambs (1991) & Surprise, 6:00 PM

Hannibal Lecter’s chilling mind games headline a double feature.

October 30 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), 6:00 PM & later

Cult musical full of camp, costumes, and audience participation.

October 31 – The Exorcist (1973), 7:00 PM

A girl possessed by a demon pushes faith and fear to the limit.

October 31 – Halloween (1978), 10:00 PM

Michael Myers stalks babysitters in the ultimate slasher classic.

