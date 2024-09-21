Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns: A Spine-Chilling Cinema Celebration for All Ages

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. This spine-tingling celebration of cinema’s most terrifying tales promises to deliver screams, scares, and suspense for audiences of all ages.

From kiddy-friendly scares to white-knuckle terror for the truly brave, Fear Fest has something for every taste that’s sure to get you in the mood for Halloween.

For a full list of films, showtimes, and ticket information, haunt on over to The Franklin Theatre website and get ready for a frighteningly good time at Fear Fest. Here is a list of movies below.

Hocus Pocus- Multiple dates

Hotel Transylvania- October 5

Ghostbusters- October 6

Young Frankenstein- October 6

The Silence of the Lambs- October 8

Casper- October 9

Pan’s Labyrinth- October 9

The Addams Family- October 10

Get Out- October 10

Coraline- October 11

Hereditary- October 11

Coco- October 12th

The Shining – October 14

The Thing- October 20

Carrie- October 20

Scream – October 26

ParaNorman – October 27

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Multiple Times

Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho – October 31

Halloween- October 31

