Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns: A Spine-Chilling Cinema Celebration for All Ages

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. This spine-tingling celebration of cinema’s most terrifying tales promises to deliver screams, scares, and suspense for audiences of all ages.

From kiddy-friendly scares to white-knuckle terror for the truly brave, Fear Fest has something for every taste that’s sure to get you in the mood for Halloween.

For a full list of films, showtimes, and ticket information, haunt on over to The Franklin Theatre website and get ready for a frighteningly good time at Fear Fest. Here is a list of movies below.

Hocus Pocus- Multiple dates
Hotel Transylvania- October 5
Ghostbusters- October 6
Young Frankenstein- October 6
The Silence of the Lambs- October 8
Casper- October 9
Pan’s Labyrinth- October 9
The Addams Family- October 10
Get Out- October 10
Coraline- October 11
Hereditary- October 11
Coco- October 12th
The Shining – October 14
The Thing- October 20
Carrie- October 20
Scream – October 26
ParaNorman – October 27
The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Multiple Times
Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho – October 31
Halloween- October 31

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
