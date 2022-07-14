Franklin Theatre Releases Holiday Shows with “Christmas in July” Promotion

The Franklin Theatre invites the community to make their holiday plans early by securing tickets to a variety of holiday-themed performances. During July, The Franklin Theatre will put tickets on sale for most of its holiday programming, beginning with 10 live shows on Friday, July 15 at 11:00 AM.

“We’ve been working very hard and are delighted to share our holiday programming with everyone,” said The Franklin Theatre’s Managing Director, Eric Dilts. “Our calendar has something for everyone this holiday season, with fan favorites along with some new and diverse acts as well. It’s thanks to the support and feedback from our incredible community that we can offer such an exciting lineup.”

As an added benefit, patrons that purchase any “Christmas in July” show will be entered to win a Franklin Theatre prize package that includes Franklin Theatre Merchandise, concessions and (non-holiday) movie vouchers, and a $100 Franklin Theatre gift card.

The “Christmas in July” live show lineup will include:

RHYTHMIC CIRCUS – HOLIDAY SHUFFLE; November 26-27, 2022

Hailing from Minneapolis, MN, Rhythmic Circus is an internationally renowned, 12-member live music and tap dance ensemble. Experiencing one of their adrenaline-soaked dance performances feels like witnessing the rebirth of an art form, one that forged all kinds of stylistic hybrids, but is something else entirely.

LEVI KREIS; December 1, 2022

Levi’s stunning piano/vocal holiday show infuses gospel, country, rockabilly, and jazz into a fresh and flawless collection of Christmas classics and holiday favorites. His storytelling and comedic timing will have you in stitches, while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears. Don’t miss this unique and intimate evening from one of Broadway’s Tony award-winning talents.

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA; December 2, 2022

The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication, and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band – the one that lives on today – in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a “hit” ever since. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought-after big band in the world.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING: TRIBUTE TO A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS WITH THE LORI MECHEM QUARTET; December 4, 2022

As founder of the Nashville Jazz Workshop, along with her husband Roger Spencer, Lori Mechem is a respected jazz pianist, composer, and educator that has lived in the Nashville area since 1988. In addition to directing production shows and conducting musical theatre, she has performed with artists such as Dizzy Gillespie, Red Holloway, Jimmy Smith, Cal Collins, Roy McCurdy, Terry Gibbs, Pete Christlieb, Edie Gorme, Bobby Militello, Kirk Whalum and Donna McElroy. The Quartet will perform classics from Vince Guaraldi Trio’s beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack.

STUDIO TENN PRESENTS: CHARLES DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL; December 10-11, 2022

You may think you know Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by heart, but you’ve never seen anything quite like actor-writer-director Mark Cabus’ acclaimed solo performance of the beloved holiday classic. In this ingenious adaptation, Cabus takes on more than 18 characters — from Scrooge to Marley’s Ghost, Mr. Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit and even Tiny Tim — engaging audiences with his quick wit and sharp skills, capturing the haunting tale of an angry, old man bound to save his shrunken heart.

CHRISTMAS WITH VERITAS; December 14, 2022

Ring in your Christmas season with a night of holiday classics, sacred favorites, and all the beloved sentiments of the season. From lush orchestral settings to heart-warming a cappella carols, this holiday show has become an annual Christmas tradition for Veritas, as well as individuals and families across the country!

MELINDA DOOLITTLE; December 16, 2022

Melinda Doolittle is a soul-stirring songstress. She is a flawless vocalist with irresistible artistry and effortless style, compelling her audiences to keep listening. Tone deaf as a child, Doolittle went on to become the favorite of American Idol judge Simon Cowell on season 6. She has performed with Post Modern Jukebox and The Boston Pops and her own signature show, The Great American Soul Book garners rave reviews.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO ELVIS; December 17, 2022

Nashville Elvis Festival presents CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO ELVIS — A special 2-hour show starring world champion Elvis tribute artist COTE DEONATH. The 5th annual show features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and 25 of the King’s biggest hits plus Christmas classics synonymous with Elvis including “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Merry Christmas Baby” and so many more. CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING is a holiday concert event for the whole family!

STREET CORNER SYMPHONY; December 20, 2022

Street Corner Symphony is a contemporary a cappella group based out of Nashville, Tennessee. After competing in NBC’s all-vocal competition, “The Sing-Off,” these southern gents quickly won over sing-off judges Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five), Shawn Stockman (Boyz 11 Men) and Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls), and -most importantly – millions of NBC Primetime viewers after demonstrating their unique, laid-back-yet-dynamic style of a cappella. Since their success on “The Sing-Off,” Street Corner Symphony has made their mark on the music world, recording albums, providing clinics for schools, giving benefits for cancer, performing across the country and around the world, and even working with major artists including Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and Take 6’s Claude McKnight.

THE GATLIN BROTHERS: COUNTRY & CHRISTMAS; December 23, 2022

Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy® award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than six decades. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy® for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album. The brothers have accumulated seven #1 singles, 33 Top 40 records; more than 20 studio albums and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.

Additional shows may be added throughout the season. Complete dates, showtimes and tickets can be found at https://www.franklintheatre. com/all-events/. Tickets are also available by calling 615-538-2076, or visiting the box office at 419 Main Street, Franklin, TN.