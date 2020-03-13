As of Friday, March 13th, The Franklin Theatre has temporarily suspended all ticketed performances and movies scheduled through April 10, 2020.

A statement from the theatre reads:

We are continuing to work with artists and their representatives to reschedule all performances. We hope you will join us for a rescheduled event, however, if you would like a refund please contact our Box Office at 615-538-2076.

Events Weekend of March 13-15

March 13: Farewell Angelina – Postponed. Tickets may be transferred or you may request a refund.

March 14: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13) – Cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed.

March 15: Sandi Patty – Rescheduled to Friday, July 17. Tickets will be honored for this new date, or a refund may be requested.

For all other upcoming events, current ticket holders will be notified of any updates via email. Updates will also be provided via email newsletter, social media and our website at www.franklintheatre.com/coronavirus.

We continue to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus and are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health and government officials for additional precautionary measures. The safety of our staff, guests and artists is of the highest priority, and we have implemented increased cleaning, disinfecting and safety protocols at the theatre and have been providing guidance to staff, artists, and guests on the best ways to prevent illness. We will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

If you would like to know more about how we are continuing to respond to any new developments in the outbreak, please visit our website at franklintheatre.com/coronavirus which will be updated regularly.

For questions, feel free to email info@franklintheatre.com or call us at 615.538.2076.

As much as we care about creating memorable experiences for our patrons, we care even more about supporting the Heritage Foundation, the city of Franklin and Williamson county’s efforts to maintain a safe environment during these times that try us all. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you soon.