Franklin Theatre Celebrates Ten Years with Pay What You Can Week

By
Press Release
-
Franklin Theatre
photo by Donna Vissman

The Franklin Theatre, a non-profit division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will celebrate hosting patrons at greater capacity along with its 10-year anniversary since reopening on June 3, 2011 with a week of “pay-what-you-can” movies. The week of movie screenings will kick off an entire season of anniversary celebrations for the theatre, culminating in a larger event in August.

“We wanted to find a special way to honor the donors and the members of the community who love this theater and have continued to support it,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “With it also being the 225th anniversary of Tennessee becoming a state, how fun to show some movies that have a Tennessee connection? We wanted to give back to the community for their support this past year especially and we remain focused on the theater’s renewed mission to be accessible to all people of our community.”

Beginning May 31, the movie lineup will include:
The Coal Miner’s Daughter
Days of Thunder
The Blind Side
Country Strong
Joyful Noise
The Client

Dates and showtimes can be found at https://www.franklintheatre.com/tickets/movies/. The recommended donation is the normal movie ticket price of $10, but any level of donation will be welcomed during this special week.

The theater’s concessions, beer, wine, and spirits will be available for purchase during all movies.

ABOUT THE FRANKLIN THEATRE

Following a complete restoration by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County in 2011, the historic Franklin Theatre (Est. 1937), re-opened its doors as a state-of-the-art live music venue featuring performances by world-renowned artists.  The theatre also honors its heritage by continuing to show movies. The Theatre’s mission is to provide world-class, diverse performing arts experiences to residents and visitors alike and to be a platform for local philanthropic engagement and education, all delivered with unparalleled guest service.

For more information about The Franklin Theatre, visit  www.franklintheatre.com.

