Franklin Theatre Announces Reopening Plan

After going dark to public performances last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, parent organization of The Franklin Theatre, is excited to announce the theater’s phased reopening plan for 2021.

The current reopening plan, which will be modified as needed based on any future COVID-related restrictions, will bring back limited-capacity weekend movies, limited-capacity plus livestream performances through June. Until the state guidelines indicate otherwise, the theater’s capacity is approximately 75 guests, which accounts for adequate social distancing.

The theater’s box office will reopen with limited hours beginning on Friday, March 12, in time for Sandi Patty’s ticket on-sale date. The box office’s limited hours will run through April and will be 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to new shows going on sale over the next several weeks, many 2021-2022 shows are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased online at FranklinTheatre.com, over the phone at 615-538-2076 or in person at the box office.

Sandi Patty (Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, May 8 | 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 12

(Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, May 8 | 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 12 Deborah Allen (Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, June 5 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2

(Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, June 5 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2 The Isaacs – Friday, July 9 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Friday, July 9 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE James Gregory – Saturday, July 10 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2

– Saturday, July 10 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2 Jeff Allen – Thursday, July 15 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Thursday, July 15 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE Larry Carlton – Saturday, July 17 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 9

– Saturday, July 17 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 9 Farewell Angelina – Thursday, July 29 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Thursday, July 29 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE John Ford Coley, Billy Dean & Tom Wurth – Backgrounds and Bridges Acoustic Tour – Thursday, August 5 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Thursday, August 5 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE Allie Colleen – Friday, August 6 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Friday, August 6 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE Henry Cho – Saturday, August 14 | 4 p.m. & 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Saturday, August 14 | 4 p.m. & 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE Gary Puckett & The Union Gap – Thursday, August 19 & Friday, August 20 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 16

– Thursday, August 19 & Friday, August 20 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 16 David Wilcox – Saturday, August 21 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Saturday, August 21 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE BJ Thomas – Friday, August 27 & Saturday, August 28 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

– Friday, August 27 & Saturday, August 28 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE Visit FranklinTheatre.com for a full listing of 2021 and 2022 shows.

“We are emerging from an incredibly challenging season for The Franklin Theatre,” said Heritage Foundation COO Meg Hershey. “While we had to temporarily close the doors to public events, we are diligently working behind the scenes to reschedule some of the amazing programming that was planned for last year. We couldn’t be more excited about getting this cherished venue back open to continue its mission, bringing inspiring arts and entertainment experiences to our community.”

Hershey went on to say that surviving an unprecedented season that left the theater with very few options for programming has been nothing short of challenging.

“This theater has been sustained by the community’s embrace of underwritten marquee messages, limited small group private rental events and through the commitment of corporate sponsors and donors of the nonprofit Heritage Foundation and its division The Franklin Theatre,” she said.

The Heritage Foundation is also making plans for a 10th anniversary celebration later this year to commemorate 10 years since the theater’s restoration and grand re-opening.

For up-to-date information about renting the theater, upcoming shows, current seating capacity, or marquee message donations, visit the theater’s website at www.franklintheatre.com.