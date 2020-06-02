



The Franklin Theatre, which has been closed to the public since mid-March, will reopen to the public on June 12. The theater will be featuring movies for the month of June.

The reopening kicks off June 12 at 7 p.m. with a showing of Monty Python and The Holy Grail – (PG).

Theater Executive Director Paul T. Couch and his team have been hard at work during the closure rescheduling shows that were slated during the latter part of March through June and working on how and when the theatre could safely reopen to patrons.

What to Expect:

Patrons and staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings while in the theater

Patrons will have temperatures read upon entry to the building

Seating capacity will be limited to achieve social distancing safety measures

Tickets for each show will need to be purchased in advance at www.franklintheatre.com

Patrons are asked to refrain from congregating in the lobby or hallways

Click here to read more about the Franklin Theatre’s COVID-19 precautions.

“We have been preparing behind the scenes while waiting on clear guidelines from the state on how and when we are able to reopen the theater,” Couch said. “Our first priority is to consider the safety of our staff and guests. We didn’t want to open until we were certain we could provide that. We are excited to open with a timeless comedy classic and look forward to seeing patrons back in the theater seats in a few weeks.”

The remaining movie schedule for the month of June is posted on the theater’s website and features many classics such as The Goonies (PG), How to Train Your Dragon (PG), Field of Dreams (PG), and a Silver Matinee showing of Roman Holiday (not rated).

Details about live performances will be announced at a later time.

ABOUT THE FRANKLIN THEATRE

Following a complete restoration by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County in 2011, the historic Franklin Theatre (Est. 1937), re-opened its doors as a state-of-the-art live music venue featuring performances by world-renowned artists. The theatre also honors its heritage by continuing to show movies. The Theatre’s mission is to provide world-class, diverse performing arts experiences to residents and visitors alike and to be a platform for local philanthropic engagement and education, all delivered with unparalleled guest service.

For more information about The Franklin Theatre, visit www.franklintheatre.com.



