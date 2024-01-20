Franklin Theatre & Matt Logan Productions to Present a Valentine’s Day Concert

The Franklin Theatre and Matt Logan Productions, the newly established company of award winning director-designer Matt Logan, is presenting a Valentine’s Day Concert. The event will be on February 14th at 8:00pm at The Franklin Theatre.

Join Matt Logan as he welcomes the iconic pairing of John-Mark McGaha and Laura Matula to the Franklin Theatre stage. McGaha and Matula will explore their iconic pairing through a series of stunning duets focused on Love and Relationship. The duo first were connected on stage at the Franklin Theatre in Logan’s production of Smokey Joe’s Café, which cemented the two as a musical and emotional “not to miss” pairing. Hosted by Logan himself and featuring this renowned local duo and a myriad of special guest artists, this Valentine’s Day Concert will certainly be the most memorable way to salute LOVE ! Special Guests will be scattered through the night, including Piper Jones and celebrate the incredible talent that calls Tennessee home.

This marks the return of Matt Logan Productions to the Franklin Theatre stage. Logan has produced many one night only events including the sold out New Year’s Eve Concert at the Franklin Theatre and three award winning seasons when Studio Tenn was in residency at the Theatre. His unique eye for talent and design garnered many Best Event Awards from NFocus magazine. This same standard for quality and showmanship will be engaged for Logan’s Valentine’s Day Concert as he celebrates the incredible live talent that live among us.

Find tickets here.