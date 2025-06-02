Franklin Summer Bash to Feature American Idol Finalist Mattie Pruitt

The third annual Franklin Summer Bash is returning to Franklin on July 12th.
Set to take place at The Factory at Franklin, the event will begin at 7:30 pm with some of your favorites from this past season of American Idol, including Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, and Filo.
More artists will be announced at a later time.
Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets and Reserved seating for the first five rows are available. For an additional price, you can add a meet-and-greet with the artists.
Find tickets here.
