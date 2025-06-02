Franklin Summer Bash to Feature American Idol Finalist Mattie Pruitt

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Franklin Summer Bash

The third annual Franklin Summer Bash is returning to Franklin on July 12th.

Set to take place at The Factory at Franklin, the event will begin at 7:30 pm with some of your favorites from this past season of American Idol, including Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, and Filo.

More artists will be announced at a later time.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets and Reserved seating for the first five rows are available. For an additional price, you can add a meet-and-greet with the artists.

Find tickets here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleCMA Fest Announces a New Fan Alley Experience
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here