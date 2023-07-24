Franklin Summer Bash to Feature American Idol Favorites

On Saturday, August 5th, the ultimate end-of-summer concert event is headed to Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin featuring American Idol favorites Haven Madison, Megan Danielle and Tyson Venegas! Tickets are on sale now at FranklinSummerBash.com.

Nashville-area fans will be treated to a live concert event from three Top 10 finalists from the most recent season of American Idol (Season 21) which concluded in May. Haven Madison departed the show just missing the Top 5, and Megan Danielle was runner up to this season’s champion, Iam Tongi. Also from the Top 10, fan favorite and platinum ticket holder Tyson Venegas has just been added to the event lineup. Additional surprise guests are expected to appear.

All tickets are general admission. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, which include early admission, a meet & greet with the performers, a photo opportunity and signed event poster.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance. Due to the demand, advance purchase is highly recommended.