Franklin Student to Pitch Product in National Challenge

Students across Franklin Special District (FSD) are earning national recognition for their innovation and creativity in the Mott Million Dollar Challenge, a prestigious competition that encourages students to develop solutions to real-world problems through entrepreneurship and design thinking.

Twenty-two student teams from Freedom Intermediate School (20) and Poplar Grove Middle School (2) were named First Round national winners in the 5th–8th grade division, earning recognition among thousands of entries nationwide. Each team received a $250 award to be shared among members and had the opportunity to advance to Round Two of the competition.

Rising to the top of this highly competitive field is Poplar Grove Middle School seventh-grader Max Perkins, who has advanced beyond Round Two and earned a place as a semifinalist in the national competition for his concept, The Smart Pot. The Smart Pot is an innovative plant care solution that delivers the precise amount of water plants need directly to their roots. Using a hydraulic mechanism, the pot automatically regulates water flow, helping prevent overwatering and underwatering. This efficient system supports healthier plant growth while making plant care more accessible and consistent for users. His project was recognized by judges for its creativity, ingenuity, and persuasive presentation, highlighting the strength of student innovation and the impact of hands-on STEM learning across the district.

Max will now compete in a Live Pitch Event in Flint, Michigan, June 15-16. As a semifinalist, Max will receive:

Personalized coaching and mentorship to develop a full pitch presentation

All-expenses-paid travel for the student and a parent/guardian chaperone

Hotel accommodations and meals, in addition to workshops, networking opportunities, and enrichment experiences

He will also receive a $5,000 award, in addition to the $250 earned in Round One, with the opportunity to win up to $25,000 more in the final round.

“This level of achievement across multiple schools highlights the strength of our district’s innovation and hands-on learning,” said FSD Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden. “We are incredibly proud of our students for thinking creatively, solving real-world problems, and representing their school and hometown on the national stage.”

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The Mott Million Dollar Challenge, supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, empowers students to identify problems in their communities, design impactful solutions, and develop entrepreneurial skills that prepare them for future success.