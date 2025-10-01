Franklin Steakhouse Scores 52 in Latest Health Inspection

Connors Steak and Seafood at 1916 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin received a score of 52 during a September 30, 2025, health inspection. The Tennessee Department of Health cited 15 violations during the two-hour inspection, resulting in 15 pounds of embargoed food. Read more local health inspections here!

No active manager control

The inspector noted there was no active manager control due to multiple priority violations found throughout the facility. Read Full Report Here!

Hand washing violations observed

A female employee left the bathroom and returned to work without washing her hands. The dishwasher moved from handling dirty items to clean items without washing hands. The hand sink on the cooking line had no paper towels available.

Temperature control failures

Andoulou cream sauce, being reheated, only reached 148 degrees, below the required 165 degrees for reheating. Salmon in the cold prep holder measured 52 degrees, significantly above the safe cold holding temperature of 41 degrees or below. This salmon was discarded during the inspection.

Food storage and labeling issues

Raw oysters were stored above cooked shrimp in the Turbo Air cooler, violating cross-contamination prevention rules. The container holding oysters had no tags identifying the source. Hamburgers in the walk-in freezer were not properly protected.

Chemical storage problems

Cans of Raid pest control spray were stored on the same shelf as other chemicals, creating potential contamination risks.

Fly infestation in prep area

Inspectors documented “lots of flies” in the back prep area, a serious pest control issue.

Equipment and utensil violations

A wet wiping cloth was stored under a cutting board on the cooking line. A scoop handle was left down inside a bin of cornmeal. Pans were stacked while still wet on the storage shelf. The Turbo Air cooler was very dirty behind the lid. An employee’s personal drink without a straw was stored on a shelf with food in the back prep area.

Some compliant areas

Hot holding temperatures were appropriate, with items like mashed potatoes at 177 degrees and chili at 164 degrees. Cooking temperatures for items like grits (186 degrees) and shrimp (164 degrees) met requirements. The walk-in cooler maintained 36 degrees. The establishment had an employee health policy and proper date marking systems in place.

Follow-up required

With a score below 70, Connors Steak and Seafood will require re-inspection to verify corrections have been made. The facility uses city water and sources food from Halperns, Inland Seafood, PFG, and Creation Garden.

