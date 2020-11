With the help of citizen tips, 23-year-old Dakota O’Daniel, the gunman in the October 26 armed robbery of the S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Starbucks has been apprehended in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, where he had fled to and was hiding out.

The convicted felon is awaiting extradition to Williamson County where he will be booked for Aggravated Robbery.

More info about the Starbucks robbery here