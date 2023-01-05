Franklin Stabbing Suspect Remains in Jail

A Tuesday night stabbing suspect remains jailed today. Michael Fleming, 35, of Franklin, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is set to go before a judge on January 10.

At 9:05, Tuesday night, officers were called to the parking lot at 1340 W. Main Street for a reported stabbing. The victim, a 21-year-old Nashville man, was stabbed twice outside of a nearby public housing unit. He is expected to recover. Officers determined that Fleming was the suspect in the stabbing. They quickly located and arrested Fleming nearby. Fleming and the victim had been previously acquainted.

Fleming remains behind bars today on a $25,000 bond.

