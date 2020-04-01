Franklin and Spring Hill are making accessing the Internet easy.

In Franklin, free public WiFi will be offered at designated locations. The network is named COFPublicWiFi. No password is needed to access the network, which is available at the following locations:

Downtown Franklin (Two-block area around the Square)

Harlinsdale Farm (Within 100 yards of the main barn and by the dog park)

Eastern Flank Battlefield Park (Within 100 yards of the Event Facility)

Spring Hill residents may drive to any of six locations around the city. A series of WiFi hotspots are located in police cruisers that have the WiFi network name and password visible in the dashboard. To log on, visit the Spring Hill Public Library’s website.

WiFi will be available at the following locations:

First two rows of parking spots at the Spring Hill Public Library (no password necessary)

City Hall (no login required, and the network name is SHPublic)

Port Royal Park

Kohl’s at The Crossings

Publix

Campbell A/People’s Church

The networks will allow for homework, eBooks, eAudio, email access and access to other databases and resources. Streaming is not recommended, but the network allows for downloading movies to watch at home. The networks are available 24/7.

For any difficulty accessing the Spring Hill WiFi, call 931-486-2932.

For other families who do not have Internet access at home, several companies are offering free WiFi or discounted access for qualifying households. Details are available on the WCS Student Resources Page.

In addition, Chromebooks will be distributed to elementary students Wednesday, April 1, for those who need them. Individual schools will communicate with their families about pick-up times and locations. Chromebooks have been distributed to middle and high school students.

Any student in need of assistance with technology, accessing resources or understanding resources should email their teacher.