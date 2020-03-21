Franklin Special School District will offer free breakfast and lunch daily to students beginning Monday, the school district announced on Facebook.

Meals will be served each weekday to children under the age of 18. See the full message below with the locations.

We are so excited to share that beginning Monday, March 23, the Franklin Special School District will offer free daily breakfast and lunch using a drive-through system, which will enable families to pick up meals for children 18 and under.

The district will hand out breakfast and lunch together each weekday to children, regardless of if they are typically free, reduced or full pay. No identification is required. USDA does require children to be present to receive the meals, which will come packaged together in one daily stop.

The drive-through program will be set up in two locations: Poplar Grove School from 11:00-12:30. Cars should enter at the 2959 Del Rio Pike driveway and follow signs to the back of the building. Liberty Elementary School from 11:00-12:30, at 600 Liberty Pike. For those who are unable to drive through the two locations, meals will also be delivered to select locations in the district Monday-Friday until school reopens. Again, per USDA requirements, children will need to be present to accept the meals. Delivery times* and locations are as follows: East Franklin

Hickory Drive: 11:00

Liberty Oaks: 11:05

Ash Drive – Chestnut Lane: 11:15 Central Franklin

Acton Street and Short Court: 11:00

Park Street: 11:05

Franklin Estates (pool): 11:20

Robin Hill Road: 11:35

Cherokee Place: 11:40 * Please be ready for delivery 5 minutes before/after the posted time as these times are approximate. The FSSD is proud to be able to continue meal service to our students, their siblings, and the children of Franklin throughout this difficult closure, as well as to open our doors to students in other public, private or homeschool situations. We have planned and prepared for this event and are staffed to meet the need.