Franklin Special School District to Host Open House on Friday, Jan. 26

All Franklin Special School District schools will host an Open House on Friday, January 26, 2024, for new prospective families interested in learning more about the schools. Each Open House is scheduled during the school day so prospective parents can see the school in operation and witness the exceptional teaching and learning environment.

Schedule:

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Freedom Intermediate

Freedom Middle

Poplar Grove Elementary

Poplar Grove Middle

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Franklin Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Moore Elementary

This is a great opportunity to meet principals, visit classrooms, tour the building, and learn about the academic, related arts, fine arts, enrichment, and extracurricular offerings in each school. On this day, FSSD’s beautiful new Performing Arts Center will also be open to visitors from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Learn more about FSSD at www.fssd.org!