Franklin Special School District to Host Open House on Friday, Jan. 26

By
Source Staff
-

All Franklin Special School District schools will host an Open House on Friday, January 26, 2024, for new prospective families interested in learning more about the schools. Each Open House is scheduled during the school day so prospective parents can see the school in operation and witness the exceptional teaching and learning environment.

Schedule:

  • 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
    Freedom Intermediate
    Freedom Middle
    Poplar Grove Elementary
    Poplar Grove Middle
  • 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
    Franklin Elementary
    Johnson Elementary
    Liberty Elementary
    Moore Elementary

This is a great opportunity to meet principals, visit classrooms, tour the building, and learn about the academic, related arts, fine arts, enrichment, and extracurricular offerings in each school. On this day, FSSD’s beautiful new Performing Arts Center will also be open to visitors from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Learn more about FSSD at www.fssd.org!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here