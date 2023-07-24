Franklin Special School District Administrators Step into New Roles Over the Summer

The Franklin Special School District has had some administrative shifts over the summer and is excited to announce the following new school and district administrative leaders:

Amanda Muniz, Ed.D. – Principal at Moore Elementary School

Amanda Muniz, Ed.D. is the principal at Moore Elementary School. Muniz has over 19 years in education, with the past eight years spent helping to lead Freedom Middle School as assistant principal. “Her focus will be to build on the previous successes of Moore Elementary and the work of the outstanding faculty and staff as they continue to provide exceptional academic and social experiences to benefit the whole child,” said Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden. Muniz has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing Emphasis, a Master of Business Administration degree, and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Professional Practice.

J.P. Orman, Ed.D. – Principal at Poplar Grove Middle School

John Paul (J.P.) Orman, Ed.D., steps up from his position as assistant principal at Poplar Grove Middle into the role of principal. With more than 17 years of experience in education, Orman has spent his last nine years as assistant principal at Poplar Grove. “Dr. Orman’s focus on the whole child, including academics, the arts, innovative program offerings, and social and emotional well-being, provides students with the tools, experience, and knowledge they need to succeed in high school and beyond,” Snowden said.

Orman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master of Education degree in School Leadership, and a Doctor of Education degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change.

Janet Carroll – Assistant Principal at Poplar Grove Elementary School

Janet Carroll is the assistant principal at Poplar Grove Elementary School. Carroll has a vast amount of experience with 26 total years in education and the last three years as an FSSD elementary principal. Her previous experience also includes seven years as an assistant principal and 16 years as a classroom teacher. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master’s degree in Elementary Education.

Louise Larkin – Assistant Principal at Moore Elementary School

Louise Larkin is the assistant principal at Moore Elementary. Her most recent experience is as an assistant principal with the past eight years spent at Poplar Grove Elementary, however, she also has experience as a school principal, and a special education teacher. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Special Education and a Master’s degree in Education.

Josh Bracamontes, Ed.D. – Assistant Principal at Poplar Grove Middle

After serving for the past six years as an FSSD Instructional Technology Specialist, Josh Bracamontes is the new assistant principal at Poplar Grove Middle. He has over 16 years in education, with experience as an assistant principal, as well as assistant band director, math interventionist, and general music teacher. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education, a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision, and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership.

Lauren Bauer, Ed.D. – Assistant Principal at Freedom Middle School

Lauren Bauer, Ed.D., is the new assistant principal at Freedom Middle School. She comes to FSSD from Williamson County, where she spent the past four years as an elementary principal. An educator for 21 years, Bauer also has experience as a classroom teacher, literacy coach, curriculum specialist, and high school assistant principal. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership, and a Doctor of Education degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change.

Starr Wallace, Ed.D. – Assistant Principal at Johnson Elementary School

Starr Wallace, Ed.D., has a multitude of experience in the FSSD and will move from a classroom teaching position at Poplar Grove Elementary to become the new assistant principal at Johnson Elementary. She also has led the FSSD Summer Learning Camp as co-director for the past three years.

Dr. Wallace is an alumna of the FSSD Leadership Intern Program, where aspiring school administrators have a year-long opportunity to experience on-the-job school leadership from current principals and district leaders. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education, a Master of Education degree in Teaching, Learning, and Leading, and a Doctor of Education degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change.

Drew Bingham – Technology Supervisor

Drew Bingham was selected to step into the role of Technology Supervisor upon the retirement of Mark Anderson in June. Bingham’s most recent assignment was as FSSD Network Manager, but he has previous leadership experience from a local private school where served as Technology Director.

Bingham’s other previous experience in the district includes 15 years as FSSD Database Manager. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s of Science in Information Systems.

Rick Sanders – Network Manager

Rick Sanders now serves in the role of FSSD Network Manager, a position recently vacated by new FSSD Technology Supervisor Drew Bingham. Sanders comes to Franklin from Florida, where he was most recently the Network Security Director for Pasco-Hernandez State College in New Port Richey, FL, for the past eight years. He has 16 years of total experience and his degree is in Applied Science in Computer Information Systems.