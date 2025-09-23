Franklin Special District Welcomes New Transportation Supervisor

The Franklin Special District (FSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Roth as the district’s new Transportation Supervisor.

Roth brings more than 30 years of experience in operations management, logistics, and team leadership to his new role. He most recently served as a school bus driver for FSD, where he earned his CDL Class P and S driver’s license. Prior to joining the district, he held leadership roles with Follett Higher Education Group, where he managed large regional teams across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. Over the course of his career, Roth oversaw daily operations for multiple sites, coordinated transportation and logistics, managed multimillion-dollar budgets, and implemented new systems that improved efficiency and service.

“David’s proven leadership and deep experience in operations and logistics will be a tremendous asset to our district,” said David Snowden, Director of Schools. “We are confident that his skills and commitment to student success will enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our transportation services.”

In his new role, Roth oversees FSD’s transportation department, ensuring safe and reliable service for students across the district.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email