Franklin Special District’s Celby Glass Receives Tennessee Department of Education RISE Award

The Franklin Special District (FSD) proudly announces that Celby Glass, Safety and Attendance Supervisor, has been named one of only two recipients statewide of the

Tennessee Department of Education’s RISE (Recognizing Inspirational School Employees)

Award. Supervisors from the Department of Education surprised Glass this week in Franklin

with the announcement, celebrating her outstanding service and impact on students and

schools. The RISE Award honors classified school employees who embody the essential role of school support staff in fostering safe, inclusive, and effective learning environments.

Glass exemplifies these qualities through her strong commitment to student safety, well-being and attendance. In her role, she collaborates daily with school administrators, law

enforcement, and families to ensure that every student can learn in a secure and supportive environment. She was instrumental in developing FSD’s comprehensive threat assessment protocol, now recognized as a best practice across Tennessee, and continues to lead proactive safety and attendance initiatives that strengthen both school operations and community trust.

“Celby’s expertise and initiative have directly strengthened how Franklin Special District

approaches student safety and attendance,” said Dr. David Snowden, FSD Director of Schools.

“Her work developing districtwide protocols, coordinating with law enforcement, and

supporting families has made a measurable difference in keeping our schools safe and our

students supported.”

In addition to her safety and attendance leadership, Glass has played an integral role in the

district’s brand refresh initiative, ensuring that new signage, security film, and visitor messaging reflect FSD’s ongoing commitment to safety and its guiding promise: Students First. Excellence Always. No Exceptions.

The Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, presented by the Tennessee

Department of Education, honors outstanding classified school employees who demonstrate

excellence, leadership, and dedication to student success and community involvement.

Franklin Special District, established in 1906, is a prekindergarten through eighth-grade public school district serving the families of historic Franklin, Tennessee, in eight schools.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email