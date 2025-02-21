Franklin Special District Launches First 8th Grade Aerospace Course in Tennessee

Only two years after receiving a $1 million Tennessee Department of Education Innovative Schools Model grant, the Franklin Special District is now the only district in the state offering an Introduction to Aerospace course to 8th graders for high school credit. One of six high school credit courses offered to FSD middle school students, Introduction to Aerospace meets the mark of preparing learners for college, career, and technical education in a field that is critically in need of candidates.

Through a groundbreaking partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education, Williamson County Schools, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Franklin Special is charting a new course for the next generation of pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, aircraft technicians, airport managers, and aviation leaders.

Franklin Special District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden, FSD Associate Director of Schools for Teaching and Learning Dr. Mary Decker, FSD Board Members, Intro to Aerospace Faculty and Students, Education and Industry Partners, and Other State and Local Officials invite you to Intro to Aerospace Demonstration Day on Monday, February 24th from 8:30 am – 10 am.

FLIGHT 1

Freedom Middle School

1000 Excellence Way, Franklin, TN 37064

FLIGHT 2

Poplar Grove Middle School

1030 Excellence Way, Franklin, TN 37064

The program will start in the Library at Freedom Middle School, and then move to the Aerospace classroom for the first demonstration. At approximately 9:15, the group will walk next door to Poplar Grove Middle School to their Aerospace classroom. Students, the aerospace teacher, and school and district administrators will be on hand at both sessions. You are welcome to grab the yoke on a state-of-the-art flight simulator and take flight!

Join FSD leaders, elected officials, and industry partners for a firsthand look at how we’re helping students take flight—literally and figuratively—toward their futures.

