Franklin Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation, Immigration Offenses

June 17, 2025 – Camilo Campos-Hurtado, 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents, and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature which was stolen or produced without lawful authority, announced Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“Campos preyed on children in our community for years, using his position to gain the trust of his victims only to betray them by sexually abusing them,” said Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. “Protecting children in our community and holding child sex offenders to maximum accountability is among the highest priorities of our office and of the Department of Justice. At sentencing we will seek to guarantee that Campos does not have any chance to hurt another child.”

When law enforcement officers executed multiple search warrants, they discovered child pornography and numerous counterfeit identification and immigration documents. Campos possessed a cell phone and multiple other electronic devices that contained countless images of child sexual abuse material that he received, downloaded and produced between 2017 and 2021.

When he is sentenced on October 29, 2025, Campos-Hurtado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Campos does not have legal status in the United States, and he will be deported to Mexico after he serves his federal and state sentences.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Franklin Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica R. Morrison and Kathryn Risinger are prosecuting the case.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee

