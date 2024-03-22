Franklin Soccer Coach Indicted on Child Exploitation and Immigration Offenses

March 22, 2024 – A Franklin, Tennessee, man was indicted Thursday on several federal criminal charges after law enforcement officers executed multiple search warrants and discovered child pornography and fraudulent immigration documents, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

The indictment, returned Thursday by a federal grand jury, charges Camilo Campos-Hurtado, 63, with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents, and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature which was stolen or produced without lawful authority.

If convicted, Campos-Hurtado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Franklin Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica R. Morrison and Kathryn Risinger are prosecuting the case.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of, or have any information about, the conduct alleged in the indictment, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6829 or the Department of Homeland Security at (866) 347-2423.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee