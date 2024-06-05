Franklin’s ‘Wild West Round Up’ Kids Day Set For Next Weekend

Howdy partner! Are you ready to lasso yourself into this Wild West Round up? Get you boots on and help The City of Franklin Parks wrangle up outlaws with a game of “Capture the Outlaws”, then show you Horse skills with plenty of Yee-Haw Horse Races and so much more!

Kick off summer break with a rodeo of fun at Pinkerton Park! Light refreshments provided.

Date: 06/12/2024

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Pinkerton Park

Address: 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Tennessee 37064

