Franklin’s Parkathon to Begin This Spring

Want to get outside? Want to learn new skills? Want to explore more of Franklin Parks? The City of Franklin has the perfect series for you!

The inaugural Parkathon Franklin Parks & Trails series begins Thursday, March 14. Each month, different parks and trails will be highlighted and outdoor activities will be guided by experienced members of the community.

Collect stamps for each activity you attend along the way to redeem for a special prize at the end of the program.

All ages and abilities are welcome for this free program.

Please call the Programming office at (615) 794-2103 to RSVP.