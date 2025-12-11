Franklin’s Assistant Administrator of Community Development Retires

The City of Franklin is recognizing Assistant City Administrator of Community Development Vernon Gerth as he retires after more than 40 years in public service, including 18 years helping guide Franklin’s growth and quality of life.

Gerth joined Franklin in 2007 following a career in Wisconsin and Illinois city administration and commercial construction management. Known for his collaborative, solutions-focused approach, he helped shape major community initiatives and earned respect for his professionalism and steady leadership.

He holds a BA and MBA from Concordia University–Wisconsin and is a Certified Economic Development Professional. He is active in ICMA, the International Economic Development Council, and Franklin Tomorrow.

City leaders praised his commitment, good humor, and ability to bring people together to get things done.

Gerth plans to spend more time with his wife, Shari, their children and grandchildren, and enjoy a well-earned break. A public retirement celebration will take place Friday, December 12, from 2–3:30 p.m. at the Eastern Flank Event Facility.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email