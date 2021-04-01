Franklin Rodeo Tradition Stays Alive With Theater Event

Even though the Franklin Rodeo is canceled for the second year in a row, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club wants to “keep the Franklin Rodeo tradition alive” and is planning a live hosted evening event featuring the rich history and tradition of the 70-year-old charity event.

With exciting rodeo action video highlights, rodeo history, cowboy appearances and commentary, special guests, and much more, come see why this Franklin tradition is one of the best pro rodeos in the country and is the longest-running charity event in Williamson County! The host and emcee for the evening are longtime Franklin Rodeo and National Finals Rodeo announcer, Roger Mooney.

The event is on May 15, 7 PM at the Jamison Theater at the Factory in Franklin. Tickets for the event to go on sale April 1 at 10 AM at franklinrodeo.com. Tickets for Theater seats and VIP tables of 6 are limited and include catering by Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub, Deacon’s New South, and Americana Tap House. Drink tickets are included and there is a cash bar sponsored by Jack Daniel’s.

“Since its inception, this long-standing community tradition has raised over $4 million for local charities,” said Mark Tumblin, Franklin Noon Rotary Club President. “The event will include a silent auction and Roger will auction a few great items live at the Event.”

For more information on the event, go to https://franklinrodeo.com/theater-event/