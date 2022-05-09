Franklin Rodeo to Feature Plenty of Fun for the Entire Family

When the Franklin Rodeo stampedes into town May 19-21, it brings a whole canteen full of things to do!

The bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls are the main focus, but there are plenty of other activities that go along with the weekend.

This Saturday, May 14, the annual parade kicks off at 12 noon through downtown Franklin with horses and riders, floats, marching bands, and more.

On Wednesday, May 18, the “Down in the Dirt” Free Rodeo Experience gives fans an intimate look at the sport. From 5:30-8:30 pm, fans can see the horses and bulls up close, try their hand at roping, do a little stick horse racing, and more! Food trucks will be on-site and pony rides and the mechanical bull can be ridden, with a fee from the vendor.

New this year is the Fan Zone, open each night prior to the rodeo at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park.

The Fan Zone includes fun things for families to do before they come to the rodeo each night. Kids can climb on and explore the Kubota Equipment, while adults can view brand new campers from Nashville RV. The Franklin Fire Department and Williamson Medical Center will have vehicles on site. Rodeo goers can test their aim at the 4-H club’s BB gun range, and the littlest rodeo fans can practice their bull riding on the bouncy bulls and the kids’ bull riding chute.

On Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, ax throwing will be part of the Fan Zone as well.

“It’s an experience,” said Devin Gilliam, a volunteer with the rodeo. “We want our rodeo patrons to come out and have a great time with their families. If we’re able to provide a good time, we’re happy to do that.”

The Fan Zone is geared towards families with young children, Gilliam said.

“We understand that sometimes having kids go to an event like this is a challenge for the parent. The more engaged we can keep our kids, the more fun we can show them, and the better time the parents will have. I’m a parent, so I understand,” he said.

At the rodeo, fans can relax and enjoy a pre-rodeo cocktail and live music with a Cantina ticket. For $25 (as an add-on to the rodeo ticket), enjoy three drinks, live music, and a live video feed in the Cantina, in case you’d like to watch the rodeo. (Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in Cantina; the Williamson Co. Ag Center policy does not allow alcohol in the seating area.)

Concessions are available at the Franklin Rodeo, including Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches, Sonic hamburgers, and Soulshine pizza. The old standbys will also be on hand: popcorn, cotton candy, chips, hot dogs, snacks, “anything a kid would want to eat, we’ll have it at the rodeo, plus things for mom and dad,” Gilliam said.

The 71st edition of the Franklin Rodeo takes place May 19-21 at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Lane, Franklin). Performances begin at 7 pm nightly.

Tickets can be purchased online at FranklinRodeo.com and at the gate. All seats are reserved. Adult tickets are $25; children’s tickets are $12 for ages 12 and under.

