Franklin Rodeo Parade Rides into Downtown Franklin on May 13

The Franklin Rodeo Parade is back today Saturday, May 13 at noon.

Kicking off Rodeo week, the parade will ride into downtown Franklin. The parade will feature horses, floats, local bands, and rodeo clowns.

The parade staging area will begin in Jim Warren Park. Road closures will begin in downtown Franklin at 11 am until the parade ends around 2 pm.

The parade route will begin on Highway 96 and go to Bridge Street to 3rd Avenue and onto Public Square and Main Street.

Read more about the Franklin Rodeo here.

See the parade route below.