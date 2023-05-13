Franklin Rodeo Parade Rides into Downtown Franklin on May 13

By
Donna Vissman
-
Franklin Rodeo Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

The Franklin Rodeo Parade is back today Saturday, May 13 at noon.

Kicking off Rodeo week, the parade will ride into downtown Franklin. The parade will feature horses, floats, local bands, and rodeo clowns.

The parade staging area will begin in Jim Warren Park. Road closures will begin in downtown Franklin at 11 am until the parade ends around 2 pm.

The parade route will begin on Highway 96 and go to Bridge Street to 3rd Avenue and onto Public Square and Main Street.

Read more about the Franklin Rodeo here.

See the parade route below.

Franklin Rodeo Parade
photo from Franklin Rodeo

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here