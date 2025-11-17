Franklin Rodeo Marks 75 Years With New Plaza Project

A historic milestone is taking shape in Franklin as the Franklin Rodeo prepares to enter its 75th year and launch a major project honoring its legacy.

The rodeo, which began as a small hometown event and has grown into a long-standing community tradition, is celebrating its anniversary with a new partnership alongside the City of Franklin and the Rotary Club of Franklin at Noon. Together, they are developing the Franklin Rodeo Plaza, which will serve as the permanent home for the Franklin Rodeo Statue.

City officials have donated nearly an acre and a half of land for the project, giving the Rotary Club space to build a plaza that reflects the event’s history and its role in the community. The statue will stand as a tribute to the generations of cowboys, cowgirls, volunteers, and families who have built and sustained the rodeo over the past seven decades.

Leaders say the plaza will honor the rodeo’s past and present while helping preserve its legacy for years to come.

