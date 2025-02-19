Franklin Rodeo Expands Beer Sales for 2025 Event

The Franklin Rodeo, a cherished tradition since 1949, will introduce changes at its 2025 event at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center. The annual fundraiser, hosted by the Noon Rotary Club, recently secured approval for expanded beer sales through a resolution passed by the Williamson County Board of Commissioners.

While the rodeo has traditionally offered alcohol in its cantina through separate ticket purchases for the past eight years, the new resolution allows beer sales within the main arena until intermission. This change is notable as the Williamson County Ag Expo Center has been among the few facilities nationwide that didn’t permit beer sales during events.

The expanded beverage service aims to increase fundraising potential for community initiatives. In 2024, the Rotary’s contributions reached $430,000. The resolution passed with fifteen commissioners voting in favor, six against, and two abstaining.

Mark your calendars for May 15-17, 2025, when the Franklin Rodeo returns, beginning with its traditional downtown Franklin parade. Tickets go on sale March 15th.

Find tickets here.

