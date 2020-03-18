The Franklin Rodeo, a longstanding tradition in Franklin, has canceled its event for 2020.

For the first time in 71 years, the Franklin Rodeo is canceled.

In a statement released, they stated the following.

The Rodeo was hoping by their May event date that COVID-19 would be a thing of the past but with all of the directives from the CDC this week, the County Mayor’s office has had to make some tough decisions. One of those decisions was to close the Williamson County Ag Expo Park to all events through May, including the Rodeo.

“The Rotary Club and the Rodeo support this decision. The health and well-being of our rodeo fans is of utmost importance,” said Executive Director, Bill Fitzgerald. “There are a lot of moving parts and all of the stars would have to line up very quickly to be able to postpone it to a later date this year, so we really had no choice but to cancel,” added Fitzgerald. “Although this is an extremely tough blow to our Club, the community and the charities we support, the one thing that I admire and know without a doubt, is that our Club will rise above this,” said Rotary President, Valerie Clarke.

More information will be sent shortly to sponsors, ticket holders and vendors.

The 2021 Rodeo date has been set for May 13-15.

About Franklin Rodeo

The Franklin Rodeo is produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and since it began back in 1949, it is billed as one of the longest running charity events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi. Over the years, the Rotary has invested rodeo proceeds of over $3 million back into the Community. The Franklin Rodeo is sanctioned by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) which brings world champion and top ranked contestants to Franklin each year.