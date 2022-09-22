Franklin Road Southbound Lane Re-opens Ahead of Schedule

The temporary closure on Franklin Road in Franklin has proved a success. Civil Constructors have completed roadway grading and paving of the section between Liberty Pike and First Avenue in Franklin. The road is now open, a couple days ahead of schedule. On September 6, the City closed the south bound lane in that section to help speed up the completion date for the entire project.

The two-week closure is estimated to accelerate the entire project by four weeks, with the entire paving operation scheduled for November 2022. The City estimates the project to be complete by the end of the year.