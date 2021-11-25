Franklin Retired Fire Battalion Chief Remembered

A “Last Ride” for retired Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Andrew “Gentry” Fox, who died November 15 at the age of 70, took place on Sunday, November 21 at 11 AM. Chief Fox’s casket was placed upon Franklin Fire Engine 2 and carried on one last journey through Franklin. The Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Franklin Police Department also joined in the procession.

The public and other public safety agencies were invited to pay their respects along the procession route.

Chief Fox retired from the Franklin Fire Department in 2012 after 38 years of service. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Williamson County Rescue Squad. He was also an instructor at the Tennessee State Fire School, which then became the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy, where he trained firefighters across our state for nearly three decades.

Gentry was born and raised in Franklin, TN. He began his firefighting career as a volunteer with the Williamson County Rescue in 1968 before graduating from Franklin High School, Class of 1970. While the Franklin Fire Department is now an all-career department, it used to be a combination paid and volunteer department and Fox started volunteering for Franklin in 1974 which he served nearly 40 years. Fox said at one time there was a siren on top of the old Franklin High School gym near H.G. Hills on Columbia Avenue that would sound when there was a fire and WAGG radio (now WAKM) would broadcast the fire’s location. He was hired full-time by the late Fire Chief J.W. Culberson in 1984. He has served as Firefighter, Engineer, and Lieutenant then was promoted to Deputy Chief in administration in 1995. He returned to shift in his present position as battalion chief in 2002, where he supervised the A-shift battalion and was the commander during major incidents, directing on-scene operations. Fox is also an EMT-IV. In 2000 he returned to Volunteer State Community College and obtained an A.S. in Fire Science Technology. Fox worked as a part-time instructor at the Tennessee Fire Serve and Code Enforcement Academy, something he had done for nearly 20 years. He is known and respected by firefighters statewide as an experienced and skilled leader and instructor.