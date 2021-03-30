Franklin Residents: How to Report Flood Damage

By
Williamson Source
-
Storm
Polk Place /photo by Steve Ludwig

The City of Franklin has guidance on what to do if you have experienced damage to your home due to the recent floods.

Damage Assessment
If you experienced damage to your home please contact the Building and Neighborhood Services Department at 615.794.7012 select option 6. You can also report online. Select Building and Neighborhood Services, then select BNS Dept – Storm Damage Assessment/Inspection.

It is important that homeowners do not start repairs until city staff has been able to assess the damage. Clean up work is fine, but not repairs. Even work that would not typically require a permit, like replacing kitchen cabinets or flooring, will require a floodplain development permit so that the city can track the value of repair costs. After contacting the city, staff will assess the damage, and help you get the necessary floodplain and building permits as required.

Flood Debris Removal
Please place your flood debris at curbside for collection on your regular trash day. Please separate items according to the image below.

flood debris trash pick up planIf you cannot get the items out by trash day, please call 615.794.1516 for a flood debris special pick up. Hazardous waste cannot be collected curbside. The City does not collect hazardous waste. The next Williamson County collection is in the Fall. https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/158/Household-Hazardous-Waste

Important Links to monitor the Harpeth River

USGS: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=03432350

NOAA: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=frat1&wfo=ohx

