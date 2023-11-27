Franklin Residential Project, The Middle Eight, Gains Final Approval

The Middle Eight, a multifamily project led by 30-year Franklin residents Toby and Amanda McKeehan and their partner, Charles Rulick, completed its final hurdle earlier this month when the city’s Historic Zoning Commission approved architectural design of the development’s combination of single-family homes and townhomes, duplexes and apartments. This culminates a nearly two-year process for the proposed development located in the emerging Factory District walkable to Historic Downtown Franklin.

The McKeehans and Rulick of Truland Development Company are developing the 7.1-acre property behind the McKeehan’s historic home on the corner of Franklin Road and Liberty Pike directly across the street from The Factory. The Middle Eight will provide 275 housing units to Franklin’s growing and vibrant emerging Factory District. With an anticipated groundbreaking in January 2025, The Middle Eight is expected to have a project cost of more than $100 million.

JLL Capital Markets Southeast, with offices in Nashville and Charlotte, is leading the project financing. “We’re honored to be selected by Truland as their capital markets advisor for The Middle Eight,” said Travis Anderson, Senior Managing Director for JLL. “This is a generational opportunity to invest in a truly unique asset positioned in one of the Nashville area’s most historic cities.”

JLL will be working closely with Truland to identify financial partners for this project, which is positioned to leverage the popularity of Franklin’s downtown area and the massive renovation taking place at The Factory.

“The revitalization of The Factory and the swell of support behind the creation of a ‘Factory District’ really reinforced the need for density in this area and provided the catalyst to get a project of this scope approved,” said Rulick. “The restaurants and businesses, including the recently opened home to Studio Tenn, the Turner Theater, coming into The Factory need residents’ support to be successful. The Middle Eight will provide a thriving community just across the street to do just that.”

When completed, The Middle Eight will include 21 townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes and 254 apartments ranging from 425-square-feet up to 2,600-square-feet.

“We believe The Middle Eight is a complimentary piece that fits in perfectly with the renovation of The Factory and the completion of the sidewalks connecting it to downtown Franklin,” said Amanda McKeehan. “We appreciate that the city’s planning staff, our elected officials and members of the Historic Zoning Commission understood and supported the vision to bring a unique approach to housing in the emerging Factory District.”

With smaller studio units complimenting larger units, The Middle Eight will be attainable to a wide range of future residents.

“We envision that those living in The Middle Eight will be representative of the fabric of Franklin,” said Toby McKeehan. “Currently, smaller, more attainably priced studios represent only one percent of the housing stock in Franklin. At The Middle Eight, those willing to live small – as many do in big cities across the country – will have be able to live in walkable downtown Franklin, an option that does not exist today.

“We desire to create a truly diverse neighborhood that will encompass not only those with significant resources but also young professionals, creatives or an aging population,” he continued. “With the new sidewalks linking us to Main Street and the redevelopment of The Factory, we truly believe the time is right for this land to provide that opportunity.”

Photos courtesy of Truland Development 1 of 5

The Middle Eight will primarily front Liberty Pike across from The Factory and Daniels Drive across from Jamison Station. The property sits behind the McKeehans’ home, the Truett House, which is on the National Historic Register. The historic house will be separated from The Middle Eight by a 75-foot buffer. By significantly investing in a two-floor underground parking garage for residents and their visitors, Truland will be able to ensure that approximately 40% of the development will be used as open space featuring multiple gathering places and parks to be enjoyed by the entire community.

The project’s architecture is being led by Antunovich Associates of Chicago, with local entitlement support from Kiser Vogrin + Design, among others. Construction management is being overseen by Nashville-based Hardaway Construction.