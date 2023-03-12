Franklin Resident Elected Chairman of U.S Department of Education’s Accreditation Committee

Members of the U.S. Department of Education’s National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) elected Dr. Claude Pressnell as its chairman for a three-year term on February 28, 2023. NACIQI provides recommendations regarding accrediting agencies that monitor the academic quality of postsecondary institutions and educational programs for federal purposes.

Dr. Pressnell, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, has worked in higher education for more than 40 years and currently serves as the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) president, representing more than 76,000 students and 21,000 faculty and staff at the state’s 34 independent colleges and universities. He holds a doctorate in higher education administration and educational leadership from Vanderbilt University. FULL BIO.

Pressnell was initially appointed as a member of the committee in 2017 by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and most recently served as vice chairman from 2020 until his election as chairman.

“It is an honor to serve in this leadership role and contribute to the meaningful evaluation of accrediting bodies across the country,” Pressnell said. “We take our job seriously to ensure that all students are receiving the best possible education at the institution of their choice.”