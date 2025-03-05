Franklin Resident Convicted of Multiple Cyber Stalking Charges

March 5, 2025 – A federal jury on Friday convicted McKenzie McClure a/k/a Kalvin McClure, 31, of Franklin, Tennessee, of cyberstalking, announced Robert E. McGuire, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the evidence presented at trial, the defendant, between February 2024 and April 2024, posted countless Tweets on X fixated on Christ Presbyterian Academy (“CPA”) and Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, school shootings, school lockdowns, guns, and other violent incidents. The defendant also visited the CPA school campus on Sunday, February 25, 2024, during the afternoon when almost no one would be present. During that time, the defendant was observed attempting to enter the locked doors of the church sanctuary three times, taking pictures of the maps of the school grounds, and flipping off the school campus while standing on the school crest. Then, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the day of the Covenant School shooting, the defendant then left a menacing five-minute voicemail on CPA’s main phone line. In the voicemail, the defendant referenced multiple historical violent incidents and expressed anger and hostility at the school. The voicemail also referenced the movie Deadpool 2 in which a former student attempts to go back to his school to exact revenge and kill the headmaster. Countless school officials and the headmaster die in that movie. As a result of the defendant’s conduct, CPA closed school on Monday, March 25, 2024.

“Children, parents, teachers, administrators and staff need to feel safe from harm while at school,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire. “Our office, and our law enforcement partners, are fully committed to keeping our school communities safe and will have no tolerance for those who would put our kids at risk.”

“The defendant’s concerning actions and social media posts emotionally devastated the school and church community and threatened their safety,” said Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting the communities we serve and we encourage the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious or threatening behavior to law enforcement.”

“No one should have to worry about their safety at school—students, parents, and teachers deserve peace of mind. Because of that, the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security is committed to protecting our communities and making sure threats like this are taken seriously,” said Commissioner Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “We’ll continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to hold individuals accountable and ensure Tennessee remains a safe place to live, learn, and work.”

McClure will be sentenced on Monday, July 7, 2025. At sentencing, McClure faces a maximum term of incarceration of five years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nashville Field Office, and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katy Risinger and Joshua Kurtzman prosecuted the case.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office

