Franklin Real Estate Agent Indicted on Felony Charges

A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a Franklin real estate agent on several charges. Michael Burchyett, 42, of Franklin, was charged with Theft over $250,000, Criminal Simulation, and Money Laundering. The indictments follow an in-depth investigation by Franklin Detectives after it was reported that Burchyett used forged closing documents to trick a client from China into thinking they had purchased a $495,000 Franklin home. Burchyett diverted the victim’s money for his own use and then sold the listing to someone else.

Burchyett is free on a $50,000 bond. He is due in criminal court on April 28.