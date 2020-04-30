Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey Thursday announced some amenities in Franklin Parks that were closed due to COVID-19 will re-open.

On Friday at 7am, the City dog parks at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Liberty Park will re-open.

The tennis courts and skate park at Jim Warren Park will open on May 1 as well.

The equestrian trails at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is also re-opening on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

All parks are open from dawn until dusk.

Basketball courts, batting cages, sports fields, restroom facilities and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

The Parks Department has placed portable restrooms at several trails which will remain open.

“We were saddened to close some of our amenities beginning March 27 due to the Coronavirus,” said Parks Director Lisa Clayton. “We look forward to citizens getting back to these areas of our parks, but also encourage citizens to practice physical distancing guidelines from the CDC, to keep themselves and others safe to stop the spread.”