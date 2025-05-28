Franklin Pride to Celebrate Five Years this Year

Franklin Pride is returning with a festival more vibrant than ever for its 5th anniversary on June 7th, 2025, at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm from 12-6 PM! Franklin Pride is a nationally-recognized, free, community-led, family-friendly event designed to celebrate, support, engage, and unite the LGBTQ+ community in the greater Franklin area. Franklin Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ population in the greater Franklin area but is open to all who support our message! With an expected turnout of ten thousand, the festival will be one to remember. This year, attendees will need to secure a free ticket through this link, also available on our website.

This event will be heavily secured by both the Franklin Police Department and private security groups. Attendees are encouraged to use the expanded free on-site parking within the park. Additionally, if attendees choose to bring a bag, it is suggested to bring a clear bag; opaque bags will be searched. The event will be full of local food, drink, and nearly 120 vendors. There will be two stages to ensure non-stop entertainment.

Gwen Levey and the Breakdown—an electrifying Southern Americana band known for their soulful vocals and high-energy live shows—will headline. The Emcees are Patrick Custer, host of the acclaimed podcast “Rooted Recovery Stories” and LGBTQ+ advocate and Braunwyn Spinner, television personality and former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, known for her engaging presence and activism. Other performers include Major Minors, Sissel Reid Band, Sisters Mann, Dianne Davidson, Bryan Ruby, Diane King, Brian Falduto, Daniel Sinclair, and Corry Michaels. There will also be a kid’s area for all of the kids to play games and have fun as well as a teen lounge hosted by WilcoIris.

This year will also include the presentation of the first-ever Mr. and Ms. Franklin Pride—winners of the inaugural pageant.

Entertainment Schedule:

Opening Announcements – 12:00

Major Minors – 12:15

Sissel Reid Band – 12:45

Sisters Mann – 1:20

Dianne Davidson – 1:50

Select Speakers and Awards – 2:20

Bryan Ruby – 2:40

Diane King – 3:10

Brian Falduto – 3:45

Gwen Levey and the Breakdown – 4:15 (Headliner)

Daniel Sinclair – 4:50

Corry Michaels – 5:20

