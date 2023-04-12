Franklin Pride to Hold Annual Festival after Mayor Breaks Tied Vote

A Pride Festival will be happening this year in the City of Franklin after an event permit was approved on April 11, 2023.

Screams of excitement were heard from pride supporters as Mayor Ken Moore broke the 4-4 vote during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“If you violate the trust of this board, I will work as hard to make sure that event never occurs again,” Mayor Moore said to the pride community.

The festival has occurred in a public park for the past two years. However, last year’s event faced backlash after Franklin citizens claimed that the festival was not family-friendly, adding that sexual acts were performed with children present.

“We were under the assumption that this event is family-friendly.” Alderman Patrick Baggett said. “The reality is that something happened.”

Baggett added that he believes there needs to be a common ground if the group wants to hold the event in a public place.

“Both sides have to figure this out because this is not going away, folks,” Baggett said.

Since the City of Franklin has never denied a permit in its history, Alderman Matt Brown said that if the board would’ve voted to deny, they could have faced legal issues, resulting in paying fines that would have come out of taxpayer dollars.

Supporters of the pride community also believed that denying the permit would have restricted their free speech.

“There is division among our community,” Mayor Moore stated. “But the same first amendment that we’re talking about for religious groups also applies to the pride group. They have that opportunity to express themselves.”

The festival will take place at Harlinsdale Farm on June 3, 2023.

Franklin Pride expects the event to welcome 5,000 attendees.

The organizer stated that there will not be a drag show included in this year’s festival. The permit also states there will be a separate area designated for youth activity.