Franklin Pride event has been postponed until 2021.

The inaugural event was scheduled for June 7 at the Franklin Theatre. The evening was set to begin in the afternoon with a children’s story hour followed by the movie “Invisible” and ending with a musical performance.

Via Facebook, Franklin Pride shared, “With the health and safety our community in mind, the inaugural Franklin Pride event currently scheduled at the Franklin Theatre has been rescheduled to next year, Sunday, June 6, 2021.”

Franklin Pride is a non-profit organization which is part of PFLAG with 400 chapters across the country. The Franklin chapter has been meeting monthly since 2001.

