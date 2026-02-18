Franklin Pride Festival to Return to Harlinsdale Farm in June

The Franklin Pride Festival will return to Harlinsdale Farm for its 6th year on June 6, 2026, from noon until 6 pm. Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road, across the street from The Factory at Franklin.

The permit for the Franklin Pride Festival was unanimously approved at the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, February 10th.

According to the permit request, they are expecting 10,000 attendees. The festival will include live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, non-profit booths, and a youth activity area. The Franklin Pride Festival will occupy the entire park, including the dog park.

Free parking will be available on-site. Find more information about the event here.

